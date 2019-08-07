A CLOSER LOOK: Planned Parenthood’s services & controversies

Planned Parenthood is a controversial organization in the mind of many people, but organization representatives say it provides many essential medical services.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Planned Parenthood is controversial among pro-life advocates and those who criticize its creator’s views, but the organization’s representatives say its clinics provide an array of essential medical services to women.

Springdale City Council members are planning to pass a resolution at next Tuesday’s City Council meeting declaring the city a “Pro-Life City.”

Councilman Colby Fulfer, who brought forward the resolution, said the resolution was in part created to deter Planned Parenthood from opening a clinic in Springdale. Fulfer said he heard that Planned Parenthood was considering Springdale as a possible location for a clinic.

Planned Parenthood had a clinic in Fayetteville, but closed in July when the building’s owner did not renew Planned Parenthood’s lease.

Jess Kelsey, communications and digital strategy specialist for Planned Parenthood Great Plains, did not specifically comment on Springdale’s “Pro-Life City” resolution, but said Planned Parenthood Great Plains remains committed to providing comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care to patients in Northwest Arkansas.

“We’ll announce when we’re prepared to reopen,” Kelsey said.

Planned Parenthood is more than an abortion clinic, it provides various medical services, according to Kelsey.

The Planned Parenthood website states that clinics provides the following services:

STD and HIV testing and treatment

Birth control

Screening for reproductive cancers (like breast, cervical, testicular, and prostate cancers)

Pap tests and well woman exams

Vaccines

PrEP and PEP (medicines to help prevent HIV)

Pregnancy services and prenatal care

Transgender health services, including hormone replacement therapy (HRT)

Vasectomy and other sterilization services

Condoms

Kelsey said Planned Parenthood doesn’t encourage abortion, but provides patients different pregnancy options.

“Planned Parenthood’s medical standards require that pregnancy options counseling include all options — including whether to continue a pregnancy and raise a child, choose adoption, or have an abortion,” Kelsey said. “Planned Parenthood believes that everyone’s personal decisions about pregnancy should be respected and valued, and we work hard to make sure all patients can make their own fully informed medical decisions without judgment, coercion, or shame.”

Planned Parenthood has long been criticized and protested by pro-life advocates who oppose abortion. Planned Parenthood’s founder, the late Margaret Sanger, has also been the subject of a different kind of controversy.

Some critics and historians have argued that Sanger believed in reducing the number of poor women having children. An NPR online article states that Sanger once wrote that “consequences of breeding from stock lacking human vitality always will give us social problems and perpetuate institutions of charity and crime.”

The NPR article goes on to quote Susan Reverby, a health care historian and professor at Wellesley College. Reverby said that Sanger supported some eugenicist ideas, but that her main argument was not eugenics, but rather that people should have the children they want.

Time Magazine published an article online about the controversies surrounding Sanger and her legacy and described Eugenics as a “discredited movement to improve the overall health and fitness of humankind through selective breeding.”

Time cites a 1921 article in which Sanger wrote that, “the most urgent problem today is how to limit and discourage the over-fertility of the mentally and physically defective.”

Ben Carson, an African-American neurosurgeon currently serving as the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, and Herman Cain, an African-American business executive who went on to become a Republican presidential candidate, criticized Sanger, saying that Sanger wanted to eliminate black people.

The Time article states that such allegations are made against Sanger because of a letter she wrote in 1939, outlining her plan to reach out to black ministers to dispel black community suspicions about family planning clinics she was opening in the South.

“We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population, and the minister is the man who can straighten out that idea if it ever occurs to any of their more rebellious members,” Sanger wrote.

Time quotes the Washington Post’s defense of Sanger, saying the sentence in question was “inartfully written” by Sanger. The Washington Post further says that Sanger’s words in the letter describes the “preposterous allegations” she feared rather than her actual mission.

Kelsey provided the following statement when asked about Sanger’s “breeding from stock lacking human vitality” comment:

“Margaret Sanger devoted her life to bringing birth control to women so that they could make their own decisions about whether and when to have children. Planned Parenthood proudly recognizes the trailblazing efforts for reproductive rights that Margaret Sanger led. Without Sanger, American women would not have access to birth control as we know it. It is, however, important to keep in mind that Planned Parenthood is not just the history of one woman –– Margaret Sanger did this work alongside others –– too many of whom did not get recognition.”

Sanger grew up in an Irish family of 11 children in Corning, N.Y. She, along with her sister Ethel Byrne and activist Fania Mindell, opened the nation’s first birth-control clinic on Oct. 16, 1916, in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

“Women lined up down the block to get birth control information and advice from Sanger, Byrne, and Mindell,” the Planned Parenthood website states. “Nine days later, police raided the clinic and shut it down. All 3 women were charged with crimes related to sharing birth control information. Sanger refused to pay the fine and spent 30 days in jail, where she educated other inmates about birth control.”

Sanger opened the Birth Control Clinical Research Bureau in Manhattan in 1923 to provide birth control devices to women and to collect statistics about the safety and long-term effectiveness of birth control.

Planned Parenthood went on to support the creation of a birth control pill. The organization awarded a small grant to biologists Gregory Pincus, John Rock and M.C. Chang to conduct research into a birth control pill, the Planned Parenthood website states.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of abortion rights in the 1973 case Roe v. Wade, guaranteeing the right to safe and legal abortion within the first 3 months of pregnancy in all 50 states. The court upheld abortion rights with the 1992 case Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Planned Parenthood Federation of American has 53 affiliates that operates more than 600 health centers across the United States. Planned Parenthood Great Plains has two health centers in Arkansas, both located in Little Rock, according to Kelsey.