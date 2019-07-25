A CLOSER LOOK: Robert Mueller’s testimony and its impact on Trump and America

Former special counsel Robert Mueller, is sworn in before he testifies before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (KFTA) — Robert Mueller’s Congressional testimony didn’t pack the political punch Democrats hoped for, but Mueller’s testimony didn’t do any favors for President Donald Trump either, a political expert said.

“There were some important points that were underlined, mainly Russian interference and that the original Mueller report did not exonerate Donald Trump,” said Hoyt Purvis, a retired University of Arkansas journalism professor and noted political expert. “The president continues to say it exonerated him. He does not accept that it did not exonerate him.”

Mueller, a former special prosecutor, testified before both the House Judiciary Committee and the House Intelligence Committee Wednesday, taking questions about Russia’s attempt to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. Mueller and his team detailed the attempted interference in a nearly 450-page report released April 18.

Mueller’s testimony Wednesday, which lasted several hours, did not provide any staggering revelations, Purvis said.

“My view is that not much happened,” he said. “There was a lot of talk and a lot of back and forth, but in the final analysis there was not a lot [that was] dramatic.”

Questions about Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether or not Trump was involved have persisted since the earliest days of Trump’s presidency. Trump has repeatedly said there was no collusion between himself and Russia.

“My belief is in the coming days [Mueller’s testimony] will fade in the background like a lot of things in recent months, and in the final analysis it did not amount to much,” he said.

Viewership of Mueller’s testimony indicates waning interest in the issue.

“Preliminary Nielsen (NLSN) ratings totals — which are subject to adjustment — show an average of 13 million viewers across six major networks Wednesday,” CNN reports. “Neither the Mueller or [Michael] Cohen hearings were as highly-rated as former FBI Director James Comey’s explosive day of testimony in June 2017, which drew about 20 million viewers.”

Purvis has noticed the average American’s fatigue with the Russia-Trump controversy.

“I think to some extent people are worn out with it,” Purvis said. “That’s not to say that people don’t believe very strongly that what the report indicated is a matter of seriousness. It is serious. But it gets lost in the mix of the various things that happened in the investigations.”

Purvis said many Americans are not alarmed enough over Russian interference with the United States’ electoral process.

“I thought that was one of the few things from the testimony this week, is that the Russian interference issue is a serious one and we have every indication that the Russians are going to continue to try and interfere in our most important political processes. That issue doesn’t get the attention it deserves,” Purvis said.

Many political leaders are also not taking the Russian threat as seriously as they should, Purvis said.

“The most important issue is the Russian influence issue,” Purvis said. “Some of our political leaders don’t seem to be too concerned with it. They give it a passing interest, but not what they should.”

Republicans and Trump himself described Mueller’s testimony as a disaster for Democrats. Even Michael Moore, a documentary filmmaker and staunch Democrat, criticized Mueller and Democratic leaders.

“[Mueller] gave a very weak performance,” Purvis said. “I don’t think anyone could argue it was a good day for Mueller or the Democrats, but I’m not sure it did anything that could significantly change things. Mueller clearly was not sharp, was not impressive, did not appear to be on top of things. Clearly he did not want to be there. He was subpoenaed to be there and he accepted very narrow parameters as to what he was going to say. Bottom line is he did not make an impressive appearance.”

There are many Americans who would not be phased by Mueller’s testimony no matter what he said, according to Purvis.

“People believe what they want to believe, and they’re not going to be swayed by the topics covered by the Mueller report. It’s going to take something more dramatic and also something that is more sustained,” Purvis said.

Purvis cited Trump’s taxes and ethical issues as possible future debate points in the 2020 election.

Purvis predicts the 2020 election will give some finality to the controversy surrounding Russia and Trump.

“The reality is we’re going to be living with this for years to come,” Purvis said.