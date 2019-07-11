A CLOSER LOOK: Salvation Army helps community members beat the heat

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Homeless and low income community members who live in Fayetteville and Bentonville don’t have to endure brutal summer heat.

The Salvation Army provides a cooling center in each city.

These centers, located at Fayetteville’s Salvation Army facility, 219 W. 15th St., and Bentonville’s Salvation Army facility, 3305 S.W. I St., are open during the hottest days of the year, according to Salvation Army Area Commander Joshua Robinett.

The Salvation Army only opens the cooling centers when the National Weather Service issues a heat advisory.

“We communicate that to our residents who stay at our shelters and advise that we will be opening our cooling centers at the time the advisory goes into effect,” Robinett said.

The cooling centers are available to anyone who needs to get out of the sun, not just Salvation Army residents, Robinett said.

The cooling centers have chairs for people to sit and water for them to drink.

“I think sometimes people just need a break. They come in for a couple of hours. It really varies,” Robinett said.

Cooling center visitors are allowed to stay in the cooling center until the heat advisory is no longer in effect, Robinett said.

“Pretty much until the sun goes down,” he said.

The Fayetteville cooling center can accommodate around 100 people and the Bentonville center at least 100 people, Robinett said.

The Salvation Army has provided cooling centers for several years.

“It’s a staple service that the Salvation Army has provided for a very long time,” he said.

Anyone who wants to contribute to the cooling centers can donate packs of bottle water at both the Fayetteville and Bentonville Salvation Army locations.