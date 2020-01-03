A CLOSER LOOK: Take a hike … for a good reason

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — Rumination is a repetitive negative thought process of yourself and it may be decreased by taking a hike.

Exercise, such as hiking may limit rumination. But hiking in a rural area — as in a nature walk — proved more effective than walking in an urban area, according to a 2014 study by the Proceeding of the National Academy (PNAS) titled, “Nature experience reduces rumination and subgenual prefrontal cortex activation.”

Research showed people who spent less time with technology and more time in nature improved in problem-solving tasks by up to 50%. And regular walkers/hikers improved memory skills.

How about hiking as a pre-emptive measure to taking antidepressant medication?

“Nature prescription,” is what Arkansas Department of Health Dr. Appathurai Balamurugan (Dr. Bala) said is the direction of keeping patients healthy going forward.

Dr. Bala had just returned from the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors (NACDD) in California. “Make healthy choices the easy choices for everyone, regardless of physical or intellectual limitations,” according to NACDD’s website.

Dr. Bala said a nature prescription is more progressive thinking.

“Several states, California, Washington, and national organizations have jumped ahead for patients who struggle with stress, lack of sleep, or too much sleep, — these are good candidates for nature prescriptions.”

Providing physical activity — such as a hike — can help eliminate burnout or levels of stress.

Feeling overwhelmed is something people have across the board.

“Younger and older generations, 18-64 are engaged in work, but younger ones are constantly connected and older adults feel social isolation … then stress affects their sleep,” said Dr. Bala who is also board certified in lifestyle medicine.

Hiking and nature exploration has more benefits. It’s a stress reliever.

“When you consider sitting is the new smoking. We are hooked to computers and not walking. Children spend time sitting at school,” said Dr. Bala. “By design getting outdoors has numerous benefits.”

Dr. Bala explained that more mindfulness activities give our brain a break.

“There is much more value when you explore nature by hiking, fishing, and hunting.”

Living in Arkansas has a lot of ways to enjoy nature with walking/hiking and bike trails.

“It’s connectivity with nature,” said Dr. Bala.

A website dedicated to “hiking” is available through Arkansas State Parks. The site offers trails, things to do and events. Click here.

Click here for the direct link to Arkansas trails and directions.