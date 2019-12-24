A free showing of Polar Express draws a crowd

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Walton Arts Center and Tyson Foods join forces to offer a free show.

The “Take a Seat Program” caters to families who benefit from local nonprofits such as Camp War Eagle, Canopy NWA, and Head Start.

Those in attendance experienced the arts at no cost.

On Monday, December 23, families watched a matinee of the holiday classic, “The Polar Express,” before the public showing later Monday night.

Walton Art Center’s Director of Public Relations Jennifer Wilson said since starting the program in 2006, they have helped more than 22,000 people.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to work with nonprofits who serve families and kids and get them in to see shows because we really believe that art can change people’s lives.”