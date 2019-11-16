A waddle of penguins at Wonders of Wildlife

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Wonders of Wildlife at Bass Pro has a new exhibit called Chill Out with the Penguins. People now have the chance to go inside the Penguin Cove and hang out with the Gentoo Penguins.

According to Penguin Keeper Caitlin McHaffie, there are 17 Gentoo Penguins, 10 males, and 7 females. When you enter into the cove, you are handed a lanyard that has all 17 listed.

The female penguins are named:

Reese

Kipp

Cornelia

Beth

Eshne

Sky

Dora

The male penguins are named:

Cornwallis

Kowalski

Angus

Bentley

Haratio

Piggy

Snickerdoodle

Barry

Weddell

Maverick

“The males have bands on their right flippers and the females, like this girl here, has a band on her left flipper,” says McHaffie.

McHaffie says the wild Gentoo penguins can be found in the Antarctic Island, South Georgia Islands, and the Faulkland Islands.

Shelby Stephenson, with WoW, says they wanted to create an opportunity for people to learn more about the penguins.

“To get even closer than ever before, learn directly from our keepers who care for these incredible birds every day, learn all about their natural behaviors, social behaviors, and get to experience the environment.”

The environment of the room was very chilly, like how it has been in the Ozarks lately. The temperature of the water and air in the enclosure are both around 40 degrees, McHaffie says that is a temperature that both the penguins and the staff can enjoy comfortably.

The encounter with the penguins starts at $30 per person. Stephenson says that guests who want to visit the penguins will not need to pay admission to Wonders of Wildlife as well, they are also making the Out to Sea Shark Dive available without admission to the aquarium. For more information on that click here.