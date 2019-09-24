AAA: schedule holiday travel plans now to find bargain prices

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — AAA and other travel experts say this is the week you should be locking down your travel plans for the holidays.

Historic data shows that nearly a quarter of travelers will have booked their Thanksgiving airfare by the end of September.

Travel Expert Jeanenne Tornatore says advantages to booking this early including a better chance at getting the hotel or flight you want and at a better price.

“It’s a matter of supply and demand. The closer we get to the holidays – we always see airfares continue to increase in price,” said Tornatore.

AAA suggests you start researching Holiday travel options now and book flights by October 27th.