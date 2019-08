SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A crash was reported on I-49 northbound near the Wagon Wheel exit in Springdale on Sunday.

A gray Jeep reportedly slipped off the roadway and flipped on its side at around 12:55 p.m. near the exit 76 ramp.

It was raining heavily at the time of the accident, and visibility was reportedly low.

Traffic backups are expected.