Accident stalls traffic on I-49 South near Bobby Hopper Tunnel

WINSLOW, Ark. (KFTA) — A five-car accident caused traffic to stall on I-49 South near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel on Sunday.

According to witness reports, multiple vehicles were involved in the accident at around 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 44, just north of the Bobby Hopper Tunnel .

Traffic in the area is currently at a standstill, according to an incident report from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay with KNWA as we learn more information, and check the incident report on iDriveArkansas.com for the latest details on highway conditions.