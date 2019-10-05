Actor Wes Studi partners with local museum

He is working with the Partnership With Native Americans to dispel the myths and misconceptions about native people, history and funding

(KFTA) — The Museum of Native American History has partnered with actor Wes Studi to bring awareness of the realities on reservations.

Studi is a Cherokee American.

He is working with the Partnership With Native Americans to dispel the myths and misconceptions about native people, history and funding.

Studi said he also shares an interest in healthy indigenous diets, education and youth development.

“We are trying to get away from misconceptions, rectify misconceptions that continue to be spread around about Native Americans,” Studi said.

He’s filmed five public service announcements for the partnership with Native Americans.