Additional details released about UA graduate killed in Dallas

DALLAS (KFTA) — More details have been released regarding a University of Arkansas graduate found dead in her burning vehicle in Texas.

Sara Hudson, 22, was found dead Aug. 19 in a parking lot inside her Chevrolet Tahoe. It was her 22nd birthday. The SUV was engulfed in flames when first responders arrived.

Glen Richter, 49, was arrested three days later on suspicion of a capital murder charge.

According to a medical examiner, Hudson was shot in her head. Smoke inhalation was also a contributing factor,KFTA’s FOX affiliate in Dallas reports.

She was kidnapped and forced to withdraw money from an ATM, according to police.

Police said the attack was random.

Richter is in the Dallas County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.