Additional information released after deputies shoot man

MULDROW, Okla. (KFTA) — Oklahoma deputies shot Matthew Swain, 25, after he charged at officers with a gun.

Residents called 9-1-1 to report a man walking down the road with a handgun and a knife.

One caller said a man pointed a handgun with a silencer at her.

Another caller said a man was walking down the middle of the road with a gun drawn.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they saw a handgun in Swain’s right hand. Swain then pointed the gun at deputies.

Two minutes later, Swain charged at the police car, pointing his gun, and firing shots.

For the next seven minutes, Swain chased deputies around the patrol car while deputies took cover by the rear of the patrol car.

The suspect surrendered almost an hour after police arrived.

Swain is currently on five years probation for a 2016 charge of assault and battery on a police officer.