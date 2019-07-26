ADEQ: Bethel Heights wastewater bacteria levels “too numerous to count”

BETHEL HEIGHTS, Ark. (KFTA) — Bacteria levels at a Bethel Heights wastewater treatment facility are so high that the state is stepping in.

A letter by the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality says the city needs to take immediate action.

Bethel Heights will need to immediately begin sampling for Fecal Coliform Bacteria (FBC) and E. coli after testing shows levels of both were too high to count.

The city also needs to submit plans on how it will fix the problem and how it plans to notify people by Friday, July 26.

This comes after the ADEQ found it has been out of compliance for several years, not functioning properly, and has numerous violations.

Neighbors who live nearby the plant say they want it closed, and are fed up with the city not taking action sooner.

“It’s never been fixed, it gradually got worse,” says Lawrence Bowen, who lives adjacent to the wastewater treatment plant.

Bowen says his grandchildren can’t play in his backyard.

“When there’s water in the backyard, I won’t let them play out there because I don’t think its very healthy,” he said.

Frequent flooding and runoff from the facility has been going into Bowen and Jason Steele’s property. It’s been a problem since November, which they say threatens their health, livestock, and property values.

Steele says in 2016 he found a pipe that was dumping excess sewage from the plant into one of his ponds.

“I had three cattle die and they were within close proximity of the pond,” Steele said.

After attending numerous Springdale City Council meetings to voice their frustrations, Steele says council members don’t address the problem.

Bowen and Steele are taking the matter into their own hands by starting a petition to consolidate Bethel Heights into Springdale.

“About 2,900 to 3,000 registered Springdale voters need to sign the petition in order to get it on the ballot for the citizens to vote,” Steele said.

A call to Bethel Heights Mayor Cynthia Black was not returned.

Dear Mayor Black, On July 16, 2019, the DEQ Office of Water Quality (DEQ-OWQ) conducted a sampling inspection at the City of Bethel Heights (Bethel Heights) wastewater treatment facilities. The results of this sampling inspection revealed numerous exceedances of water quality standards and violations of the above-referenced permit and Ark. Code Ann. $$ 8-4-217(a)(2) and (3). Therefore, DEQ requests the following: “Bethel Heights shall immediately begin weekly sampling for Fecal Coliform Bacteria (FCB) and E. coli for each drip field where surfacing wastewater or any pooling or ponding of waters is noted. Photographs of each drip field, copies of the analytical results, and chain of custody forms shall be emailed to the DEQ-OWQ Enforcement Branch within five (5) days of the sampling event.” Bethel Heights shall, by the close of business on Fridayo July 26, 2019, submit to DEQOWQ, an Interim Plan describing the operational and best management practices that Bethel Heights will immediately undertake to (l) eliminate violations of surface water quality standards, specifically FCB and E. coli; (2) eliminate wastewater surfacing violations; and (3) eliminate risk to human health or the environment through unpermitted discharges of surfacing wastewater or stormwater comingled with wastewater. Bethel Heights shall, by the close of business on Friday, July 26, 2019, submit to DEQOWQ a Communications Plan detailing how Bethel Heights will (1) immediately (by COB Thursday) notify the public of the surfacing wastewater in the drip fields that exceed water quality standards and are also violations of above-referenced permit; and (2) provide a schedule for keeping the public informed regarding the water quality of any surfacing wastewater in the permitted drip irrigation fields. In preparing notifications to the public, Bethel Heights shall engage with the Arkansas Department of Health to obtain guidance on what information to include that will address public health concerns. Richard Healey, Enforcement Branch Manager, Office of Water Quality





