ADH: 2 more flu-related deaths reported

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — A total of six people have died from the flu this season for the week ending November 30, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

The Centers for Disease Control has reported five pediatric deaths nationally this season.

To date, no nursing homes in Arkansas have reported any deaths due to influenza outbreaks, according to ADH.

“Since September 29, 2019, 1,881 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 200 positive tests reported this week,” according to the report.