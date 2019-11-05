ADH: 2nd flu-related death reported

There have been 130 positive tests this week

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — Those with the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) have reported the second influenza-related death this season.

Since September, 673 positive influenza tests have been reported to the health department.

There have been 130 positive tests this week. The reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state, according to ADH.

As of Nov. 5, no nursing homes have reported influenza outbreaks.

The average school absenteeism rate during the week of Oct. 28, was 5.5 percent.

School absenteeism rates ending in week Oct. 26, 2019 are as followed:

Benton: 5.33 (decrease from previous week)

5.33 (decrease from previous week) Crawford: 5.24 (decrease from previous week)

5.24 (decrease from previous week) Franklin: 3.74 (decrease from previous week)

3.74 (decrease from previous week) Logan: 4.34 (decrease from previous week)

4.34 (decrease from previous week) Johnson: 4.62 (decrease from previous week)

4.62 (decrease from previous week) Madison: 5.08 (decrease from previous week)

5.08 (decrease from previous week) Polk: 3.72 (decrease from previous week)

(decrease from previous week) Scott: 9.27 (increase from previous week)

(increase from previous week) Sebastian: 5.27 (increase from previous week)

5.27 (increase from previous week) Washington: 5.3 (decrease from previous week)





