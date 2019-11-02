Report: ADHD cases increase

(KFTA) — A new health study has found an increase in adults being diagnosed with a disorder that can make it harder for people in everyday life.

More and more people are getting diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), according to the study.

It’s commonly thought to affect kids, but now is rising in prevalence among adults.

This is according to a new study published by the Medical Journal Jama Network Open. The study indicated there was a 43 percent increase in the rate of adults being diagnosed during 10 years.

More than 5 million medical records from 2007 to 2016 were used for the report.

Information collected by the Mayo Clinic shows symptoms of ADHD in adults include problems focusing, poor time-management, mood swings a temper.

This can be a problem for college students, and the University of Arkansas Health Center’s Assistant Director of Communications Zac Brown said it’s a lengthy process to get diagnosed.

“In order to get an ADHD diagnosis a student would need to go through diagnostic testing. We do not do diagnosing testing at the University of Arkansas. However, we do offer referrals into the community,” Brown said.