Agreement made in Hunter Biden, Arkansas paternity case

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) — Both parties (Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts) have come to an agreement involving the paternity case.

In the agreement it is said that Biden should pay Roberts monthly child support.

The first payment is due February 1, 2020, and is due on the first day of the every month after, unless or until modified by the Independence County court.

The court states that they lack sufficient information to determine child support based off Biden’s income and Ark. Sup. Ct. Admin. Order No. 10. To rectify any inequities that might result from setting support without having all of the relevant information, the Court reserves judgement on temporary and final child support until after adequate discovery is completed and relevant evidence is available for a child support determination.

The child support shall be retroactive to November 1, 2018.

Biden is to pay Roberts a sum of money for her attorney’s fees and cost.

The retroactive support, attorney’s fees, and costs shall be paid no later than 5:00 p.m. on March 1, 2020.

If Biden provides all outstanding discovery or preciously ordered documents by 5:00 p.m. on March 1, 2020 then Roberts motion as they relate to the failure to produce documents or answer discovery will be dismissed.

Both parties have settled the issues of temporary support and the motions for contempt have been continued by agreement, the January 29, 2020, hearing is removed from the docket.

The March 13, and May 13, 2020 hearings will remain.

All previous orders of this court will not be inconsistent with this order and shall remain in effect and binding upon the parties.