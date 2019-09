FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The “AirPower History Tour” is at Drake Field this week beginning Wednesday through Sunday, September 25-29.

The event is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $8 for kids ages 10-17 and free for children under nine.

Flight times and ticket prices vary by aircraft.