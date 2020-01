SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Alcohol is now allowed to be served at a Springdale park during special events.

The Springdale City Council voted in favor of allowing alcohol at Walter Turnbow Park in downtown Springdale.

This new measure allows groups to sell beer and wine during special events.

The Spring Creek Concert Series is the first on tap under the New Ordinance.

Springdale’s new music festival will feature live music and a beer garden every Thursday night from April to May.