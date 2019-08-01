Alcohol sales at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium gets the green light

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Beginning with the 2019 season, fans attending football games at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium can buy beer and wine in public areas of the stadium.

Alcoholic beverages at Razorback football games have been available since 2014, but previously have only been available in suites and private club areas.

The program will now be expanded to create availability for the purchase of beer and wine to fans 21 years or older within designated public areas in and around the stadium.

A limit of two servings per person will be allowed in each transaction. Sales of alcohol will be halted at the end of the third quarter of the game.

A new program will allow fans to get a gameday discount from Lyft when using the rideshare service at Razorback Football games. A designated driver awareness program will also be implemented, encouraging fans to plan ahead on transportation options if they wish to consume alcohol on game day.

Alcohol will not be allowed in the University of Arkansas student seating section, located in the lower east grandstand of the stadium.

Beer and wine sale kiosks will also not be located in the immediate proximity of the student section.