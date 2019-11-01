Aliens, zombies, a Dan Skoff lookalike and more take over Fayetteville square

Posted: / Updated:
Trick or Treat_1509494338007.jpg

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Aliens, zombies, butterflies, princesses and a Dan Skoff lookalike took over the Fayetteville square Halloween night.

Trick or treat on the Square brought hundreds out for candy and fun. It was a safe place for kids to celebrate Halloween. Fayetteville first responders were at the event to help make sure everyone had a great time.

Kids of all ages said they enjoyed getting candy and seeing all the costumes.

Meteorologist Rick Katzfey was at the event and ran into a “young Dan Skoff”, who is also known as Tommy.



