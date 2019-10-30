All treats, no tricks! Staying safe on Halloween night

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Hundreds of families across Northwest Arkansas will hit the streets for some Halloween fun on Thursday (October 31).

Police remind trick-or-treaters and their families that general safety rules still apply on Halloween night. They say everyone should:

Keep their eyes up and out of their phones. Be alert to what is going on around you.

Make sure you can see out of it properly out of their mask if they choose to wear one

Cross the street at crosswalks when available

Keep kids in their sight

“I know it’s easy to get your kids mixed up when they’re wearing costumes and you can’t see their face,” said Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department. “So you might put a glow stick on them so you know where they are when it’s dark.”

Murphy adds that drivers should also be on high alert. The National Safety Council states that kids are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year. New and inexperienced drivers are encouraged to stay off the roads.

While some of the tricks may be scary, the treats shouldn’t be! The U.S. Food and Drug Administration suggests: