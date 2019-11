FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Arkansas' Department of Health warns about the health risks of using electronic smoking devices — e-cigarettes or vapes — and the connection of possible lung illnesses. In addition, juices added to the devices are under scrutiny by federal regulators.

One company, JUUL, owned by Philip Morris USA and Marlboro-maker Altria Group, has discontinued some of the flavored juices.