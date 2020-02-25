Alma recognized as trendsetter city

ALMA, Ark. (KFTA) — A small Northwest Arkansas city celebrating a big accomplishment.

The city of Alma held its town hall meeting to discuss finances, 2019 city plans and city plans for 2020 but before diving into the important issues, the city celebrated.

Alma was recognized as a trendsetter city for an algae control system the city uses that not only helps to save the environment but helps residents save money.

The city was also recognized as the Community of the Year. Mayor of Alma Jerry Martin says the awards were big for the city.

“It was huge for the city and even better was being acknowledged as a community of the year, that was really special. Gov. Hutchinson was there to present the awards,” Mayor Martin says.

Mayor Martin said only 8 communities in the Natural State were recognized for the community award.