Alma renames trails in honor of lifelong residents

ALMA, Ark. (KFTA) — The City of Alma’s walking trails will bear a new name honoring two lifelong residents.

The city unveiled the Joe and Freda Hawkins Memorial Walkway on Saturday in honor of the pair of public servants.

Their son, Ronnie, was at Saturday’s event and says that his parents were a big part of the city’s history.

“They truly loved the city of Alma and the community, and dad held a lot of positions here, including fire chief. He was on the city council and he actually served as mayor, served as president on the school board, so he did a lot of things,” their son said.

Ronnie said his mother, Freda, was the director of the Head Start program in Alma for more than 20 years.