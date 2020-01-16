Alumni give Oklahoma State University $50 million donation

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Two former students have given Oklahoma State University one of its biggest donations ever, $50 million, which the school will spend on agriculture research and the construction of a new building.
The contribution from alumni Kayleen and Larry Ferguson designates $25 million to the university’s agriculture college, which will be renamed Ferguson College of Agriculture.
The other half will kick-start a fundraising campaign for the construction of the new agriculture college building on the Stillwater campus.
The couple, who live in Hot Springs, Arkansas, met as students at the university in 1975.