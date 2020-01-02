Amazon Makes Returns Easier with Free Returns on Millions of Items

FILE – This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon has signed a lease for a new office space in Manhattan that will house more than 1,500 employees, less than a year after pulling out of a deal for a larger headquarters in the borough of Queens after politicians and activists objected to nearly $3 billion in incentives. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Amazon announced it’s expanding free returns on millions of items including electronics, pet supplies, household items, kitchen appliances and more.

Customers can return items for free this holiday season at one of the 18,000 locations including Amazon Books and Amazon 4-star stores, Amazon Hub locations, Kohl’s, select Whole Foods Markets and UPS.

All return-eligible items, weighing under 50 lbs. and sold and fulfilled by Amazon, have at least one free return option within 30 days of delivery for a full refund. Customers can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition.

Items shipped and fulfilled by Amazon between November 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019 can be returned until January 31, 2020.