FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — A two-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safe.

Her father, Derek Perez, 32, has been arrested.

Derek Perez

According to Fort Smith Police, Perez stabbed a person in Muskogee, Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon.

He drove away, taking his wife and their daughter, Olivia, against their will.

Fort Smith officers arrested Perez at 3 a.m. at a motel on Dallas Street after being tipped off by Muskogee police.

Olivia and her mom were not hurt.