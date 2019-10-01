Amber Guyger found guilty in Botham Jean killing

FOX24

Prosecutors said, "it’s absurd to suggest Guyger didn’t know she was in the wrong apartment"

Posted: / Updated:

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger listens to her attorney Toby Shook during her trial at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old neighbor in his own apartment last year. She said she mistook his fourth-floor apartment for her own. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

DALLAS (AP) — A jury finds Amber Guyger guilty in the murder trial of a former Dallas police officer who fatally shot her neighbor in his apartment.

Amber Guyger is charged in the September 2018 killing of Botham Jean.

The jury can convict Guyger of murder, manslaughter or can choose to acquit. Jurors deliberated for a couple of hours Monday afternoon. They are set to resume Tuesday morning.

Guyger testified that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own after a long shift and that she believed he was an intruder. The 31-year-old Guyger has said she feared for her life.

Prosecutors say it’s absurd to suggest Guyger didn’t know she was in the wrong apartment.

Guyger was charged with murder then fired from the force.

Botham Jean was a native of St. Lucia who graduated from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.

Assistant District Attorney Jason Hermus shows a photo of Botham Jean to the jury during his opening statement before the jury during former Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger”s trial in Dallas, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Guyger is accused of shooting Jean, her black neighbor in his Dallas apartment.(Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win Homepage Banner

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss