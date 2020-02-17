American Heart Association-NWA to host 2020 Heart Ball

This year's theme, “The Gift of Time”. A focus on giving individuals and families more time on the end of their lives with advancements in heart/stroke research

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — The Northwest Arkansas chapter of the American Heart Association is set to host the 2020 Heart Ball on Friday, February, 21st at the John Q. Hammons Conventions Center in Rogers at 6 p.m. Guests will enjoy an evening of dining, dancing, fundraising, a silent auction and music by Memphis, TN based showband ‘The Party Jammers’.

AHA-Northwest Arkansas Executive Director, Serena Munns stopped by Fox 24 Morning News to share details about this year’s Heart Ball and to highlight some of the work the organization is doing across the region to help people live healthier lives.

It’s events like the Heart Ball which help raise funds for groundbreaking research,

some of which is ongoing at the University of Arkansas. The Association has seen great

strides with its efforts, but heart disease and stroke remain the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of

deaths in the United States.

The ball will also include a formal introduction of the 45-member Northwest Arkansas Sweetheart class of 2019-20. Seating is limited. For additional info about the 2020 Heart Ball, click here.