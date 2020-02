FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Democratic presidential primary candidate Amy Klobuchar is set to appear in Fayetteville on Monday ahead of Arkansas’ March 3 primary election.

Klobuchar will rally with supporters at Drake Field Airport Air & Military Museum at 4290 S. School Avenue at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 2, according to Amy for America.

Klobuchar previously held a rally in Little Rock on Sunday, February 23.