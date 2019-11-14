Animal collision study shows most crashes are with deer

FOX24

by:

Posted: / Updated:
deer.jpg

(KFTA) — Many people have hit a deer or know someone who has.

It’s common to see dead critters along roadways in the Natural State.

State Farm conducted an animal collision study. The study concludes Arkansans have a 1 in 79 chance of colliding into an animal.

That is a greater chance than the national average at 1 in 116, according to State Farm.

Most people crash into deer, according to the study. During 2018, more than 1.5 million people made claims because of crashing into these animals.

Those with State Farm encourage drivers to not swerve, don’t drive while distracted, brake as necessary and remember when rutting season occurs.



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories