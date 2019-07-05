Annual event brings fun to Northwest Arkansas families

SPRINGDALE (KFTA) — Lots of people gathered to enjoy fun, food and fellowship at the second annual SpringCreek Fellowship Fourth of July Festivities event.

Families from all over Northwest Arkansas said they enjoyed the family-friendly event.

Youth member Conner Morris volunteered to work the dunk tank. He said he was glad to be part of the event.

Associate Pastor Josh Benefiel said, “We just want to have an event that’s open to the community and be a blessing to our neighborhood and the community at large.”

The group is planning to host the event again next year. All are welcome.