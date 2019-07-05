Breaking News
AT&T/DIRECTV blacks out local TV stations

Annual event brings fun to Northwest Arkansas families

Fox 24

by: Kate Jordan

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE (KFTA) — Lots of people gathered to enjoy fun, food and fellowship at the second annual SpringCreek Fellowship Fourth of July Festivities event.

Families from all over Northwest Arkansas said they enjoyed the family-friendly event.

Youth member Conner Morris volunteered to work the dunk tank. He said he was glad to be part of the event.

Associate Pastor Josh Benefiel said, “We just want to have an event that’s open to the community and be a blessing to our neighborhood and the community at large.”

The group is planning to host the event again next year. All are welcome.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss