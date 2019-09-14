Annual fundraiser takes a swing at breast cancer

The tournament is an 18-hole tournament that aims to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research and education

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Golfers spent time Friday, Sept. 13 taking a swing at breast cancer.

Those with Susan G. Komen – Ozark hosted their 12 annual ‘Swing For The Cure’ golf tournament at Shadow Valley Country Club.

The tournament is an 18-hole tournament that aims to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research and education.

Lauren Marquette, executive director of the Ozark group said, “It’s just a little something different for us to do besides our walk and our luncheon… we like having that diversity in our events and for who we’re reaching as well.”

Those in the group said 100 percent of the proceeds go toward cancer research, and local programs that provide education, screening and treatment assistance.