FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — An annual Mardi Gras parade returns to Fayetteville.

The Fat Saturday Parade of Fools will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday (Feb. 22). The parade will begin on the downtown square and continue on Dickson Street.

The family-friendly event will feature costumes, floats and a ton of beads.

