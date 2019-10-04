Apple festival in Lincoln this weekend

LINCOLN, Ark. (KFTA) — For more than 40 years, Lincoln has held the Arkansas Apple Festival every October.

It’s a festival where apple is king. It combines “down-home southern goodness with fresh harvest apples to give attendees just a glimpse of what life was like in the Apple Capital of Arkansas many years ago,” according to its website.

In addition to apples, there are arts and crafts booths, food, and activities for children.

SCHEDULE:

Friday October 4, 2019:

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Arts and Crafts

1 p.m. Lincoln High School Choir

Saturday, October 5, 2019:

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Arts and Crafts

10 a.m. Parade

12 p.m. Apple Core Throwing Contest

1 p.m. K-9 Demonstration

2 p.m. Country/Bluegrass (James McKinney & the Southern Justice Band)

6 p.m. Talent Contest (Lincoln Library)

Sunday, October 6, 2019:

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Arts and Crafts

2 p.m. Gospel singing (Forgiven & the Sunset Trio)