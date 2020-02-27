April 13 to be proclaimed Stephen Carr Day in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville will declare April 13 as Stephen Carr Day, the police department announced on Thursday.

The date holds special significance because Officer Stephen Carr’s badge number was #413.

Officer Stephen Carr was killed outside the Fayetteville Police Department on December 7, 2019, by London Phillips.

On Monday, April 13, at 4 p.m., the Fayetteville Police Department is inviting the public to join them at the steps of the Walton Arts Center to celebrate Stephen Carr Day.

Speakers will include Police Chief Mike Reynolds and Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan. The official proclamation will be followed by a moment of silence at 4:13 p.m.

Dickson Entertainment District will host post-celebration activities and fundraisers, the department says.

All money will go toward the Stephen Carr Memorial at the new police headquarters. Donations can also be mailed to Bank OZK, 1549 E. Joyce Boulevard, Fayetteville, AR 72703.