Ardmore murder suspect arrested in Arkansas

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) — Ardmore police say they have located the suspect in a man’s murder.

Officers found Martin Lucas, 63, beaten to death in his home on Q Street SW, on Friday, November 15.

The suspect in Lucas’ death, Jack Latham, 53, is in custody in Arkansas.

Amanda Wood says she and her family lived across from Lucas for around seven years before the man was found dead and his truck missing.

“Right now, they’re just at a loss for words, really,” Wood said. “Nobody can even make any sense of this.”

Police say they got word Wednesday the truck had been found in Springdale, Arkansas.

Officers followed leads and found Latham had been booked into the Benton County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear. His bond is $10,000.

Police say Latham and Lucas knew each other but have yet to find a motive.

“But we still have a long way to go as far as determining some of the facts of the case,” said Capt. Hamblin with the Ardmore Police Department.

Wood says Lucas was like a grandfather to her three kids, even making a goodbye card displayed at their home.

“You know we basically said goodbye to him and it still doesn’t seem real,” Wood said.

Ardmore police plan to file charges of first-degree murder with the Carter County District Attorney. They said they plan to bring Latham back to Ardmore, but could not say when.

“If something good comes out of this, that’s what he would have liked. That’s what he would have wanted,” Wood said.

Police are still investigating. More arrests could be made in the case.