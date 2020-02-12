ARDOT hosting meetings to inform public on statewide highway funding plan

Issue One will be on the November ballot

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — On Thursday (February 13), River Valley voters can get informed on a highway funding plan.

Randy Ort, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation says the plan, also known as Issue One, will be on the November ballot.

Issue One is part of the long term highway funding program introduced by Governor Asa Hutchinson in 2019.

Part of the funding plan is the extension of a current temporary half-cent sales tax.

“A ‘yes’ vote, if it passes means the half-cent sales tax will continue,” Ort said. “It will continue to be dedicated towards state highway work, county road work and city street work. If Issue One were to fail in November, the highway department will see a reduction in revenue, as would cities and counties.”

Ort says the meetings are designed for people to bring any questions they have.

“We want people to make an informed decision when they go vote in November,” Ort says. “Some people are going to support this, some people are not going to support this. But we don’t want this to be an emotional decision. We want this to be a decision that is based on facts.”

The tax has been in effect since July 2013. If voters decide ‘no’ in November, it will expire June 30, 2023.

The meeting takes place at the Blue Lion in Fort Smith on Thursday, February 13 at 5:30 p.m.

The next meeting will take place in Springdale on Tuesday, March 10.

Election Day is November 3.