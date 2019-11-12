ArDOT: “We could be dealing with some black ice”

"Crews will continue to stay out and will continue to use rock salt to reduce melting wherever possible," ArDOT spokesman Danny Straessle said.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Since 11 a.m. on November 11, Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) and Benton County Emergency Management crews have been out salting primary roads.

As the temperature continues to fall, it’s important that people do adjust their driving and not drive normal freeway speeds for these winter weather conditions because you don’t know where you might have patches of ice. Danny Straessle, ArDOT Spokesperson

According to Danny Straessle with ArDOT, areas like the flyover bridge near the Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville, and Interstate 49 near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel, are some places people need to be extra careful when driving.

“It’s probably not a good night to get out unless you just have to,” Straessle said. “Our crews will be out there, we will be doing our job, and it will be possible for you to travel, but we are doing primary roads first.”

He said crews are doing the main roads first and then will work their way to local roads and secondary highways.

According to Straessle, ArDOT crews reported I-49 is clear and you shouldn’t have any problems if you aren’t driving too fast for conditions.

He said a lot of accidents happened Monday due to cars hydroplaning, and he wants to reiterate just how important it is to slow down even if you don’t think the roads are that bad.

“Anytime the pavement is not dry your driving needs to change,” he said. “On a typical spring day when we have a lot of rain coming down we usually have a lot of accidents, and we did see a lot of that this morning.”

Straessle said we could be dealing with some black ice and it’s not a good idea to get out unless you absolutely have to.

ArDOT crews will be working through the night and into tomorrow morning (November 12).

Channing Barker, Director of Communications for Benton County, said crews started treating bridges, overpasses, and intersections in case of freezing.

She said they are monitoring the storm as it moves in and will make adjustments if the weather changes.

Benton County has the following on hand, according to Barker:

15 salt & sand trucks

3 salt brine trucks

20 graders

6 magnesium chloride treaters

4 skid steer to handle salt and sand

300 tons of salt and sand

As of 7:30 p.m. Huntsville is the only school closed on Tuesday, November 11.

According to the schools that had early dismal on Monday, tomorrow morning they will send out drivers to check the roads again before deciding to cancel or delay school on Tuesday.

To stay with FOX 24 News for all weather closings, click here.