Arkansan responsible for making it easier to get wild turkeys on Thanksgiving tables

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — An Arkansan people may not know about was responsible for a lot of the turkey that made it to Thanksgiving tables 120 years ago.

One hundred twenty years ago, Thanksgiving turkey wasn’t always easy to get.

Hutchinson is sharing the story of a man who changed that… at least for people who wanted wild turkeys to eat.

Farmer Henry C. Gibson lived in Dardanelle. He was a manager for the Western Arkansas Hedge and Wire Fence Company, according to Hutchinson.

In 1897, he and a partner from Arkadelphia patented a turkey call that was a simple wooden box, Hutchinson said. A thin paddle is attached to the top of the box. It makes turkey sounds when the paddle scrapes across the top.

Randy Zellers of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said the Gibson Box Call is the most trusted and copied turkey call in the history of turkey calls. To the untrained human ear, the sound is like fingernails on a chalkboard, according to Hutchinson.

Zellers said while many others have built similar calls throughout the years, the basic design hasn’t changed. With a couple of hours of practice, even a beginner can sound like a turkey, Hutchinson said. The sound from the Gibson box has a way of cutting through the wind better than other types of turkey calls.

Collectors have paid thousands for a Gibson Box, which becomes an inheritance item in lots of households, according to Hutchinson.

“Will Primos is a call-maker in Mississippi who has hunted turkey in Arkansas,” Hutchinson said. “He calls the Gibson Box the Stradivarius of turkey calls. Several years ago, an elderly customer at his family’s restaurant gave him a Gibson Box that her father had given her. He later donated it to the National Wild Turkey Federation’s museum in North Carolina.”

Throughout the years, Gibson Boxes have helped hunters put a lot of Thanksgiving turkeys on tables.

Hutchinson said, “The story of Henry Gibson is like the story of so many entrepreneurs in Arkansas. He invented a quality product, people liked it and bought it, and he turned his idea into a successful venture that endures more than a century later.”

He continued and said Arkansas continues to be that kind of a state.

“Our entrepreneurs pursue their dreams and find success. Of the many things about Arkansas for which I’m thankful this Thanksgiving, people such as Henry Gibson are high on my list.”





