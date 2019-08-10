Arkansans can legally carry, and police recommend watching for suspicious activity

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The heavily-armed Springfield man who was arrested Thursday afternoon after causing panic in a Walmart did so in an open-carry state. Like Missouri, Arkansas abides by the same gun-carrying standard, and police recommend to respect people’s rights while also being vigilant about safety.

“If you notice something suspicious, it’s best just to call police and let them handle it,” said Sgt. Tony Murphy of the Fayetteville Police Dept. “If your instincts are telling you something’s up, you’re probably right.”

People in Arkansas can legally open or concealed carry with or without a license, according to the state’s weapons laws. As long as they don’t attempt to unlawfully use the firearm, it is their right to carry that weapon. Murphy said in places like Fayetteville where people don’t often see guns in public areas, it can cause panic when an unwitting citizen spots one.

“We get those calls all the time,” Murphy said. “People will get scared because they’re still not used to open carry, so they’ll call us. We figure out the situation and let everyone know it’s all right.”

When the Missouri man, 20-year-old Dmitriy N. Andreychenko, was detained, he was wearing a bullet-proof vest and fatigues. He was found to have more than 100 rounds of ammo. Though he didn’t fire a single round, he still faces a charge of terrorist threat in the second degree. That’s why the onus is on gun owners to avoid acting in a way that would disturb others out in public.

“It is someone’s right to carry a gun, and we respect that,” Murphy said. “If you see something strange, just call us. We do this, we’re trained to do this, and we’ll handle the situation.”