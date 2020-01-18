Arkansans gear up for 2020 Census

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas groups are focusing on outreach ahead of 2020 census.

The questionnaire asks questions like name, age, gender, race and how many people live in a household. Responses are confidential.

The government uses the census to determine the number of U.S. Representatives in each state, but it also is used to figure out how state and federal funds are spent on a local level.

The U.S. Census Bureau says you’re now able to go online and fill in your information, or you can do it by phone.

Mireya Reith, the Founding Executive Director of Arkansas United, says there are many myths about the census that can compromise its purpose.

“The numbers are not going to show themselves to their potential if there is not proactive efforts done in terms of really taking leadership, in terms of our immigrants and refugees being welcomed here. Where we all may interpret a growth, it’s not going to be there. The biggest fear that all Arkansans should have is we are going to lose resources,” she said.

The census kicks off on April 1.