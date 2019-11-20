Arkansans react to Chick-fil-A Controversy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A shift in charitable donations from the fast food joint Chick-fil-A is getting strong responses from Arkansans.

“Great chicken sandwich, but frankly, we’re not gonna spend that additional money for just another fast food place,” said State Sen. Bob Ballinger (R).

Ballinger said he and his family will take their business elsewhere, this after a company blog post confirmed it would’t be donating to the Salvation Army and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The groups have been criticized as taking anti-LGBTQ stances. Multiyear commitments to both groups ended in 2018, so the Chick-fil-A Foundation simply didn’t renegotiate new donations to the groups.

“Whatever your positions are, you have to be able to look at those organizations and see the good they do,” Ballinger said. “It is just kinda silly for them to cave, basically.”

The blogpost said the foundation will focus more on giving to a smaller number of organizations working with education, homelessness and hunger. It didn’t rule out that the company could return to past donations.

Chick-fil-A didn’t respond to a Tuesday media request.

In a statement, gay rights organization GLAAD said people should, “greet today’s announcement with cautious optimism.”

Ballinger said the organization is cowering to public pressure.

“If they don’t share [traditional] values, then there’s no reason for us to go there,” Ballinger said. “They become just one of many.”