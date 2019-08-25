Arkansans representing in Colorado

"It's the ultimate challenge just to push your body to that limit"

MANITOU SPRINGS, Co. (KFTA) — Arkansans represented on Saturday, August 24, in Colorado as they took part in a trail race that is all uphill and is as long as a flat lander marathon.

Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon in Manitou Springs started at more than 7,000 feet and ended at 14,000 feet.

Sandy Morrell and thirteen others from Crawford County have been training since January on every mountain and hill they could find for the race.

Morrell said she was more excited than nervous especially because of the special treat the Arkansas runners get.

“At the start of the race.. I think it has been tradition for years, they call all of the Arkansas runners to the start and have everyone call the hogs,” she said.

The course for the Pikes Peak Ascent is 13.38 miles long.

For more information about Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon, click here.