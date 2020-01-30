Arkansans urged not to sign petitions seeking to put recreational marijuana on the November ballot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Several groups and state leaders gathered at the Arkansas State Capitol Thursday morning to urge Arkansans not to sign petitions that would put recreational marijuana on the November ballot.

Other elected officials and church leaders also expressed their support.

The gathering was held to answer questions about the increased potency of modern strains of marijuana and its impact on people’s health, on law enforcement, on families and on the social safety net.

Also being addressed, the negative effects of legalization campaigns on the political process.

We will have more on the story later today.

Sen. Cecile Bledsoe (R-Rogers) statement: