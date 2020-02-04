Arkansas 2020 ballot for federal offices

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Several Fayetteville schools are considering changing from a continuous calendar back to a traditional one. Parents of Happy Hollow students, the Fayetteville superintendent and other school officials will be there for the 6pm informational meeting Monday night.

The Fayetteville School District currently has three schools on that calendar Happy Hollow and Asbel Elementaries and Owl Creek school. Students on a continuous schedule have two weeks of breaks different from the traditional calendar.​ At this time, the district is considering turning two of those schools back to a traditional calendar.​ Superintendent John L Colbert said Asbel and Owl Creek conducted surveys with parents and the result favored a traditional calendar.​They also found an increase in absences, and kids not taking advantage of the intercession activities available to them. Once a survey is done, the district will go over all of the data collected and decide if they will approve the proposal.