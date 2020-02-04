Arkansas 2020 ballot for federal offices

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — The Natural State will elect one member to the U.S. Senate on November 3, 2020 election. All U.S. congressional districts are holding elections in 2020. There is one seat for the Arkansas Supreme Court.
U.S. Senate:
- Republican Senator Tom Cotton (incumbent)
- Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr.
- Independent Daniel Whitfield
U.S. House District 3:
- Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Womack (incumbent)
- Democrat Celeste Williams
- Libertarian Michael Kalagias
U.S. House District 4:
- Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman (incumbent)
- Democrat William Hanson
- Libertarian Frank Gilbert
ARKANSAS SUPREME COURT:
The general election for Arkansas Supreme Court Position 4
Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch and Barbara Womack Webb both are independents