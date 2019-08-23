Arkansas 2nd highest in back-to-school shopping

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — After a season of beach vacations with the family and hanging out poolside, summer is quickly coming to an end.

Now that August has arrived, many families are getting ready to go back to school. To get their kids ready for the upcoming school year, parents are headed to the store to stock up on school supplies.

According to Promocodes.com, the most expensive place for back-to-school shopping is the nation’s capital. Shoppers in Washington, D.C. spend $325 per child on average.

Right behind them is Arkansas, coming in at $299.90. Minnesota is third, $63 over the national average.

If your child is in high school, expect to spend a little more. Parents of high school juniors can expect to spend an extra $50 on their child, while sophomore parents can spend another $20 on back-to-school shopping.

However, parents of elementary students can save a little bit of cash. Third graders are expected to save the most, $20 less than average, followed by first graders.

