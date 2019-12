ARKANSAS (KFTA) — Arkansas has had seven flu-related deaths since September 29, 2019, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Centers for Disease Control has reported a total of six pediatric deaths nationwide this season.

Twenty-four-hundred positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 280 positive tests reported this week.

To date, one nursing home in Arkansas has reported an influenza outbreak.