Arkansas and Oklahoma join T-Mobile/Sprint

(KFTA) — The Department of Justice announced Friday, Nov. 8 that it has filed an amended complaint that adds Arkansas and Oklahoma as plaintiffs in a suit regarding T-Mobile and Sprint. Also, the proposed settlement is expected to expedite the availability of high-quality 5G networks for American consumers and entrepreneurs.

The Department’s Antitrust Division and co-plaintiff states have sued to block this transaction, and have agreed to settle the lawsuit based on the proposed settlement. That settlement, if approved by the court, would resolve the Justice Department’s and the co-plaintiff states’ competitive concerns.

The release states that under the terms of the proposed settlement, T-Mobile and Sprint must divest Sprint’s prepaid business, including Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile and Sprint prepaid, to Dish. The proposed settlement also provides for the divestiture of certain spectrum assets to Dish. It also proposes that T-Mobile and Sprint provide Dish with at least 20,000 cell sites and hundreds of retail locations.

Other states in the suit include Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, Ohio and South Dakota.

T-Mobile must also provide Dish with robust access to the T-Mobile network for seven years while Dish builds out its own 5G network, according to the release.

In 2018, T-Mobile posted revenues of more than $43 billion. In 2018, its posted revenue was over $32 billion.






